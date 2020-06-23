Fayemi appoints Special Advisers, Special Assistants, Board Members

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has appointed new Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants and members of Boards of some parastatal and agencies.

In a statement on Monday in Ado Ekiti, the governor said the appointments were to strengthen government for effective service delivery

In the statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, Fayemi said the appointments were with immediate effect.

He appointed Femi Ige as Special Adviser, Strategy and External Affairs; Bolaji Adeyeye, Senior Special Assistant on Urban Renewal; Wale Ojo-Lanre, Senior Special Assistant on Tourism Development; and Olori Gbemisola Bobade as Senior Special Assistant in charge of Governor’s Office (Community Mobilisation).

Oyebode disclosed that the Board of the Ekiti State Water Corporation would have Prof. L.O. Ademilua as Chairman and Alhaji Tiwon Bello as member.

The College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ijero has Prof. Kehinde Oluwadiya as Chairman of its Board, while Felicia Ibiloye, Paul Abegunde and Florence Adeoti are members, according to Fayemi.

He said the Board of Ekiti State Pensions Commission would have Banji Ojo as Chairman while Ayana Adams, Ayan Adeleke and Kayode Idiowo would be members.

The State Fiscal Responsibility Board has Alfred Ologuntoye as Chairman and Kemi Olaleye, Lanre Fasuan and Adeniran Alagbads as members.

Oyebode said the newly founded Security Trust Fund would be headed by Dr. Biodun Arokodare, with Kayode Omoboya, Akin Olorunloni and Sola Ojo as members.

The Petroleum Products and Regulations Protection Agency is to be chaired by Peter Adekunle, while Akinniyi Sunday, Akindele Ogungbuyi, Arinka Talabi and Lekan Oyebanji will be members.

The Agency for Adult Education is to be headed by Chief A. Atejioye, while Alhaji Afolabi Fadairo and Lolu Adejumo are members.

On sports, Fayemi appointed Dr. Isaac Ayodele as Chairman, Ekiti State Sports Council, while Samuel Dada, Akinlabi Francis, Osetoba Olusola, Ojo Oluwadare, Bimpe Adeleke and Kehinde Olanipekun would serve as members.

The governor also appointed Prof. Segun Ajibola as the Chairman of the Ekiti State Lotteries Commission, while Alabi Olusesan and Olubukola Ajisafe would be members.

The state Urban Renewal Agency has Yomi Ayorinde as Board Chairman and Gbenga Omole, Tope Olanipekun and Erelu Dupe Ogundipe as members.

