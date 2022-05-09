Fayemi appoints new SSG, Chief of Staff

In a bid to reposition his administration for greater service delivery, the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has named the Special Adviser, Governor’s Office, Foluso Daramola, as the new Secretary to the State Government.

The Governor also named the Deputy Chief of Staff, Tolu Ibitola, as the new Chief of Staff to the Governor.

The two appointments are with immediate effect.

Daramola, a retired Permanent Secretary and a member of the State’s Executive Council, was until the new appointment, the Overseer of the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, a position he assumed following the resignation of Biodun Oyebanji as SSG in December 2021.

Ibitola, 39, formerly a Personal Assistant to the Governor, was until his elevation, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor. He takes over from Biodun Omoleye, who recently resigned his appointment to pursue his political interest.

The Governor wishes the two new appointees success in their new offices.