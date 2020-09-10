In furtherance of his drive to reposition the administration for effective service delivery, the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has approved the appointment of four Permanent Secretaries in the state’s civil service.

The Governor also approved the appointment of one General Manager and two Executive Secretaries.

The announcement of the new appointments was contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, on Thursday.

According to Oyebode, the new Permanent Secretaries are Samson Tayo Olauyi, Engr. Olugbenga Omoniyi Odesanmi, Dr. Michael Ayodele Ibikunle and Titilayo Olariike Olayinka.

The new General Manager is Ayodele Oluwafemi Elegbeleye, while the Executive Secretaries are Omotola Kikelomo Faseluka and Francis Johnson Adunmo.

Oyebode said the appointments take immediate effect.