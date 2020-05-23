The Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has applauded the outgoing Comptroller of Immigration Services in Ekiti State, Ifeoma Dibia, for her contribution towards the advancement of immigration services in the State.

Fayemi gave the commendation on Friday after being conducted round the new office complex of the establishment in Ado Ekiti.

The Governor, who also visited the new Flag House of the establishment, described Dibia’s achievements as “significant landmarks” for which she would always be remembered.

Fayemi thanked Dibia, who would retire next month, for contributing her quota to the development of Ekiti State and displaying deep sense of commitment, passion and love for the advancement of immigration services in the State.

He said: “Within the limited period she has been Comptroller in Ekiti State, she has put significant land marks in the State.

“This is the first of its kind in the whole of Ekiti State.

“And she also managed to build a Flag House and a Divisional Office at Ise-Orun and another one is coming up in Oye.

“So you can see that there is every reason I should come because she’s on her way out of our State.

“This is her last assignment in Immigration Services.

“We are very grateful for her commitment, her passion and her love for Ekiti.”

Dibia, who was full of gratitude to the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Services, Mohammad Babandede, and Fayemi, said it was the cordial relationship between the duo that facilitated the support she got in executing the various projects she carried out during her stay in the State.

She mentioned that her administration was able to build an office complex, which she described as the first in the South West.

The Ekiti Immigration boss added that she was able to put up a five bedroom self contain apartment for Divisional Officers at Ise-Orun and also secure a fenced land for the Divisional Office at Irepodun-Ifelodun Local Government Area of the State.

Explaining the motive behind the visit of Dr. Fayemi to those projects, she said: “I am retiring next month and I think I have to report to His Excellency the same way I reported when I was posted to Ekiti.

“And before I leave, I also want him to see the structures I have been able to put up within the period I kept here and that was what prompted his coming because I will not be here again when the projects would be commissioned.

“His Excellency, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has a good working relationship with the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Services.

“I am sure that is why we got a lot of things in Ekiti State.”