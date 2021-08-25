Photo as Fayemi, Akeredolu visit Tinubu in London

Governors Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and Olurotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Wednesday visited the national leader of the All Progressives Congress in London.

The Eagle Online recalls that some party bigwigs had visited the former Lagos State governor lately.

Other prominent politicians that have visited Tinubu include the former AMCON chairman and former Legal Adviser to the APC, Muiz Banire; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Hon. James Faleke, a member of the House of Representatives.

Shortly before he returned home to Nigeria after his trip to the UK to attend an education summit and subsequently have a routine medical checkup, President Muhammadu Buhari also visited the former Lagos State governor.

The APC national leader has been in the United Kingdom since July, and is expected back in Nigeria before this month runs out.