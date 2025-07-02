Faulty designs, poor-quality materials behind structural failures – NSE President

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Mrs Margaret Oguntala, has identified faulty designs and poor-quality materials as the primary causes of structural failures in the construction industry.

The NSE President made this assertion on Tuesday during a public lecture and induction of new members to mark the 2025 Engineering Week in Damaturu.

“Stakeholders must adhere to standard and professional practices to avoid delays, budget overrun, and collapse of building structures,” she stressed.

Oguntala, represented by the NSE Vice President, Usman Tijjani, emphasised the importance of adhering to standard practices to avoid delays, cost overruns, and outright collapse.

Highlighting the safety concerns and long-term economic implications of such failures, Oguntala described the theme “Construction of flyover and Other Related Engineering Infrastructures” as timely.

She commended the Yobe State Government’s commitment to infrastructural development and engineering excellence, citing the ongoing construction of Damaturu’s first flyover as a prime example.

Oguntala, however, cautioned that such ambitious projects require thorough structural integrity assessments, accurate soil testing, proper design, and quality control to ensure durability and safety.

According to her, flyovers are capital-intensive and require adequate budgetary provisions to avoid stalling midway and becoming liabilities rather than assets.

“Flyovers are capital-intensive and require adequate supervision and budgetary provisions to ensure their durability and safety, “She insisted.

The NSE President urged engineers, contractors, and government agencies to uphold the ethics and standards of the profession, paying close attention to technical details such as soil bearing capacity, concrete strength, design load, and environmental impacts.

Earlier, the NSE Chairman, Damaturu Branch, Mr. Aliyu Sabo, stated that the 2025 Engineering Week aims to promote excellence in engineering practice, sensitise the public to quality project execution, and foster ethical standards in the profession.

The week-long celebration includes a series of activities, such as visits to engineering-related organisations, project sites, orphanages, and hospitals, culminating in a dinner and award night.

“The public lecture and induction of the new members are the first activities lineup for the week-long event, with scheduled visitations to engineering-related sites, orphanage and hospital visits to form part of the engagements of the Society of Engineers week event,” Sabo disclosed.

The chairman paid tribute to the late Mr. Jibrin Umar Kortoni, a former Director-General, Ministry of Lands and Survey, and past chairman of the NSE branch, for his contributions to the development of the Damaturu Secretariat of the Society.

During the event, 17 new members were inducted into the Damaturu Branch of the Society of Engineers.

