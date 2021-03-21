The Penlight Centre has announced automatic scholarship from primary school to university level for Fatima Yushau, a physically disabled and orphaned schoolgirl whose plight was reported by Arewa Agenda sometimes ago.

The Project Coordinator of Penlight Centre, Mohammad Dahiru Lawal who made the announcement while providing new sets of uniform, books, cash token, mattress and foodstuff to the young education enthusiast in her school, said she was also being scheduled for a special medical examination at the Dala Orthopaedic Hospital, Kano, where she would be properly inspected for possible acquisition of walking aid that will enable her to move around with her legs.

The Arewa Agenda for Sustainable Development had reported the plight of the 11-year-old physically disabled primary class pupil in the Rimin-Gado area of Kano State who crawled to school every day defying harsh conditions including the scorching sun due to her passion for education.

After the report, the United Nations Education Fund (UNICEF) and other groups had shown great concern over the plight of the pupil before Penlight Centre raised over N800,000 to cater for her welfare and education up to the university level.

Lawal who is also the Convener of Arewa Agenda for sustainable development reiterated commitment towards Fatima’s welfare.

He said, “Already, a supervisor for her trust fund in the person of Miss Kubura Garba has been appointed to ensure a clinical and transparent implementation of the plans we have for her through what was raised.”

He also commended the tireless efforts of Penlight Centre’s Chief Executive, who is also Editor in Chief of Daily Nigerian, Jaafar Jaafar for championing the fundraising and contributions of well-meaning Nigerians in ensuring the security of Fatima’s future.

In his response, while commending the gestures of the donors, the Headmaster at Dan Shayi Primary School, Mallam Ahmadu Ali, appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to look into the plight of other children with similar special needs and the welfare of some teachers that live below the poverty line for necessary intervention.

On her part, Fatima’s grandmother expressed gratitude to all individuals, groups and organizations that have supported Fatima one way or the other.