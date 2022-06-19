Father’s Day: Tips for a memorable celebration with slim expenses

As the world marks Father’s Day today, a firm, idafrica has given some tips to make the day a memorable one, but with little cost.

Some of the tips according to a statement it released on Sunday include:

Try Something New

Get the family involved and host a food pairing night at home. Jump on the internet and discover the dishes that pair best with his favourite drink – wine, brandy, and rum are all great contenders and, for the dad who prefers a non-alcoholic option, try ginger ale, sweet teas, or lemonade.

Not only is this a great activity to bond over, but seeing everyone’s reactions to the pairings could be priceless.

Relive His Childhood

Instead of buying something that might sit on the shelf and gather dust, treat Dad to a fun time at the arcade. We’re all still kids at heart and an experience like this will stand out above the rest. Buy a couple of coins and let him try his luck on old favourites (think pinball), as well as some new attractions like VR experiences. If your local arcade is properly kitted out, you could end the day with ten pin bowling – always a crowd pleaser!

Take A Road Trip

Nothing beats bonding in the car to the soundtrack of your best years. First, plan all the stops you intend to visit on your road trip and ask Dad if there are places he’d like to see too. Once you have your game plan, grab some snacks and hit the road. Travelling is a great way to spend quality time together, make new memories and reminisce over old times. Who knows, some of his past adventures might resurface and help you understand Dad even better.

Enjoy Great Entertainment

After a full day of showing Dad your love and appreciation, pop some popcorn and settle down in front of the TV for the final event. DStv’s Box Office Movie Rental service is loaded with some of the best movies to help you end the day on a high.

Catch Eternals, a Marvel movie about eternal beings who need to protect Earth from the Deviants; Marry Me, an unconventional rom-com featuring Owen Wilson and J-Lo; or Thando, the dramatic tale of a woman who falls for her blesser.

Keep the budget in check this Father’s Day by giving Dad the ultimate gift – your time. Remember to download the DStv app to enjoy live streaming services, and the MyDStv app to manage your subscription from the comfort of your home.