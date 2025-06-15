Father’s Day: Cleric urges fathers to be good mentors

Pastor Alex Ogundipe of Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Daki-Biyu District, Kubwa, Abuja, on Sunday, urged fathers to be good mentors to their children.

Ogundipe, who is the senior pastor of the church, gave the advice while giving exhortation to fathers as the world celebrates this year’s International Father’s Day.

He said the essence of the day is to call the attention of the fathers to their responsibilities.

Enumerating the roles of a good father, the clergyman said a father must be a good mentor to his child or children.

“If a father fails to be a mentor, his child or children may end up taking advice from bad friends or become wayward through social media, which may in turn be detrimental to the society,” he said.

Citing from Genesis 18:19, he said a good father would mentor his children to know God, command and teach them in the way of God.

“He will provide for his household and love his household,” he said, citing the Book of Timothy 5:8.

He said the secret of success in a family lies in the readiness of a father to love and provide for his household.

Pastor Nathaniel Ayankanmi, who delivered the sermon titled: “The Father: God’s Steward,” also urged the fathers to be good mentors to their children.

Citing from Philippians 4:9 and Joshua 24:15, Ayankanmi urged the fathers to always be ready to pass the ordinance of God to their children

“Be a good example of God’s proof and be obedient to God’s words,” he said.

The cleric, who gave three ways to be a steward of God, said, “the fathers must be pure, must be kingdom-intended and must not love the world.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the International Father’s Day is celebrated across the globe on the third Sunday of June of every year.

It is an opportunity for every child to thank the man who has always been there to support them and help them prosper in life.

