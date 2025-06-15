Father’s Day: Ajulo pays tribute to Tinubu, Aiyedatiwa, Dad

Dr Kayode Ajulo (SAN) Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Ondo State, has paid glowing tributes to his father, Chief Solomon Ajulo, President Bola Tinubu and Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The attorney general paid the tribute in a statement on Sunday to commemorate the Fathers Day celebration.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Father’s Day is a day set aside for honoring one’s father, as well as fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society.

Father’s Day complements similar celebrations honoring family members, such as Mother’s Day and, in some countries, Siblings Day, and Grandparents’ Day.

The day is held on various dates across the world, and different regions maintain their own traditions of honoring fatherhood.

The attorney general said he recognised President Tinubu as father of the country, Nigeria.

”Tinubu’s political dexterity and visionary leadership have paved the way for a brighter future for Nigerians.

“Under his guidance, we have seen a commitment to unity, progress, and empowerment of our people. The President’s wisdom and resilience inspire us to strive for greater heights as a nation,” he stated..

Ajulo, who also paid tribute to the Ondo State governor, Aiyedatiwa, described him as a true father of the state.

According to him, the governor remains a cherished leader, principal, friend and confidant.

“Aiyedantiwa’s steadfast dedication to the security and welfare of our Ondo state and his compassionate leadership have made a lasting impact.

“The governor embodies the qualities of a true father—nurturing, supportive, and always seeking the best for those he leads.

“As we celebrate these influential figures, let us reflect on the values they represent: strength and a commitment to service. May we draw inspiration from their journeys and strive to embody these qualities in our own lives.”

Reminiscing on his father’s memories, the attorney general stated: “Today I pause to honour the memory of my late father, Solomon Ayodele Olusoji Ajulo.

“His love and wisdom shaped my life in countless ways. His strength remained a guiding light, illuminating my path and instilling values that continued to resonate within me.

“As I reflect on his legacies, I am grateful for the time we shared. His influence continued to inspire me every day. Though he may be gone, he will forever remain in my heart. Thank you, dad, for being my guiding star. You are deeply missed and eternally loved.

“On this day, we should take a moment to honour not only the fathers in our personal lives but also to celebrate the remarkable leadership of those who have shaped our nation and community.

“For many, this is a day of celebration, filled with gratitude for cherished moments and invaluable lessons, yet, for others, it may evoke a sense of loss or remind us of the complexities of our relationships. In either case, we acknowledge the deep emotions that this occasion stirs.”

He noted that “while we remember our fathers, we should also take action by reaching out to the fathers and father figures in our lives.

“We should reach out to family, friends, and mentors—and express our gratitude. Encourage one another to lead with compassion and integrity, just as our leaders do.

“Together, let’s commit to building a brighter future for our nation and community, inspired by the examples set before us.

“Happy Father’s Day to all fathers, leaders, and mentors who guide and uplift us every day. Your contributions are invaluable, and today we celebrate you!”

