Fathers can have sex with their daughters – Clerics + video

Salafist Muslim cleric, Mazen Al-Sersawi, has revealed a new controversy that fathers can have sex with their daughters, if such daughters are born out of wedlock.

The Salafist cleric says Islam allows sex and marriage between fathers and their illegitimate daughters, adding that such daughters are not officially attributed to their fathers.

Mazen Al-Sersawi, an Egyptian cleric, said their in a video that has gone viral but also roundly condemned.

Al-Sersawi cites another prominent Muslim scholar, Imam Al-Shafi’I, who propagates the same belief.

Al-Sersawi, who teaches at the prestigious Egypt’s Al-Azhar University, claims Al-Shafi’I says a girl born in an adulterous relationship is “not really his daughter”.

Because an illegitimate daughter does not carry her father’s name, he said, “she is not his daughter according to Sharia. She is not officially attributed to him.”

The video was made in 2012, but has recently resurfaced online.

Many have expressed their revulsion about his claims, with one man tweeting: “What is this madness?”

A woman simply said: “Ewww.”

Another wrote: “Paedophile nothing more than that using religion as a cover.”

And another comment: “So why can’t a sister marry her brother, she doesn’t carry his name so according to this guy, they are not siblings, so they can marry. Nonsense! Sharia law does not define blood relationships, you moron. Sharia law only decides, the relationship made in this world. In many countries daughters don’t carry the name of their fathers even when born in wedlock. So they should marry their daughters. More over that will also suggest that mothers could marry their own sons after divorce or after the death of their husband. As the sons do not “carry the name of their mother. Bloody nonsense!”

New born babies can be married off if: Earlier this year, another Egyptian cleric, Muftah Mohammad Maarouf, said in televised debate the age for marrying should be low enough for new-born babies to be married off.

Maarouf said as long as “no harm’ is done to the child, there is no problem ‘preventing her from getting married”, adding: “In Islamic Sharia there is no set age for marriage when it comes to females.”

. gongnews.net.