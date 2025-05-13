Fathers allegedly defile daughters in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have detained two fathers who allegedly defiled their daughters in the Surulere and Amukoko areas of the state.

The spokesperson of the Command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the detention of the fathers.

Hundeyin made the confirmation when he briefed newsmen on Monday at the command headquarters in Ikeja.

He said that a 39-year-old man defiled his two daughters aged 12 years and 14 years at Surulere.

He said that the man’s wife reported the case to the police.

He said: “A case of defilement was reported on April 30 in which the complainant reported on behalf of her two daughters against her husband.

“She alleged that her husband defiled their two daughters.”

The spokesperson said that the report led to the apprehension of the woman’s husband.

The image maker said that a medical report on the matter had been obtained from a sexual assault referral centre.

Hundeyin also told journalists that the police equally apprehended a 48-year-old man who allegedly defiled his 16-year-old daughter in the Amukoko area of the state.

He said: “On April 29, at 9:30pm, detectives of the command received a report from a complainant who reported that her husband had carnal knowledge of his physically-challenged daughter on several occasions.”

He said that the suspect was caught having carnal knowledge of the minor on the same day at 8:30pm.

Hundeyin said that based on the report, a team of detectives visited the scene of the alleged crime where the suspect was apprehended.

He said that the survivor had been taken to the General Hospital, Ajeromi for examination and treatment.

According to him, investigation is ongoing in the cases.

