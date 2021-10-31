Father, son, both Islamic clerics, jailed for possession of human parts

After four years of legal battle, two Islamic clerics in Ilorin, Kwara State: Olaitan Folorunsho Abdulwahab and his father, Suleiman Babatunde Olaitan, have been sentenced to jail over possession of human parts.

While the son was sentenced to four years imprisonment, the father was jailed four months and fined N3,000.

The Presiding Magistrate, Bio Saliu, said the sentences of both men will run concurrently.

Abdulwahab was reported to have exhumed body of his friend five days after he was buried for ritual purposes.

He was dragged along with Olaitan before Magistrate Saliu for Criminal Conspiracy, Criminal Trespass and Unlawful Possession of Human Parts contrary to Sections 97, 342 and 219 of the Penal Code.

The First Information Report of the case said one Alhaji Aliyu Baba Alapa of Onilu compound, Oloje, Ilorin reported the matter at ‘G’ Division Police Station.

The complainant was said to have received the information that the grave of his son, Suleiman Saka, at their family compound in Oloje was excavated and the corpse exhumed.

The offensive odour of the dismembered body of Saka from the house where it was kept attracted attention of members of the community who mobilised and conducted a search on the building.

Human head, two hands and two legs of the deceased kept in a plastic bucket and hidden inside the roof were reportedly recovered from the building.

Abdulwahab, Oladimeji, Jelili and Waidi of various addresses were said to have made away with the remaining parts of deceased’s body in a Honda Accord vehicle.

Olaitan, among other defendants who ran away after the incident, was rearrested in Ajuwon, Ogun State.

He was said to have confessed to have conspired with other defendants to carry out the act.

The defendants have since their arrest in 2018 been remanded in prison custody.