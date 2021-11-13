Father, security man arrested over death of son in Jigawa

The Police in Jigawa have arrested a 40-year-old man over death of his 18-year-old son in Birninkudu Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Jigawa Police Command, ASP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigerian in Dutse on Saturday.

Shiisu said the father, along with a 45-year-old member of local security network in the area, known as ‘Yan Bulala, were arrested after the deceased died as a result of beating he received from the security man.

Shiisu said the case was initially reported to the police by the mother of the deceased, Safiya Musa, of Kafin Gana village.

He explained that the complainant had told the police that her husband, took their 18-year-old son, Haruna Auwalu to the local security network office for punishment after he allegedly stole corn from a farm in the area.

The PPRO added that the mother complained that her son was later admitted at hospital because of the beating he received from the security.

“On Nov. 7, at about 4:30 p.m., one Safiya Musa of Kafin Gana in Birninkudu LGA, lodged a complaint that her son Haruna Auwal, aged 18, that his father took him to ‘Yan Bulala’s office in the area because he has gotten an information that his son stole a small quantity of maize from a farm in the area.

“He took him to the office for punishment only, where one of the member of the ‘Yan Bulala’ beat him to the extent that he was admitted at Birninkudu General Hospital for treatment,” Shiisu said.

Shiisu, however, said the victim died on Nov. 9 at about 3 a.m. while receiving treatment.

According to him, both the father and the security man were arrested in connection with the cases.

He added that investigation into the case was still ongoing after which the suspects would be charged to court.