Father returns from work to find son slaughtered with hands tied

Juliana Francis

Homicide detectives have launched an investigation into the baffling murder of a 15-year-old boy at Ago-Okota area of the state.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement.

The corpse of the deceased, identified as Jerome Chukwuemeka, was found with his hands tied behind and his throat slit.

The incident, which occurred on October 10, 2022, left residents in shock.

According to the deceased’s father, Jerome Akunwanne, he returned from work on that day to see a crowd in front of his compound shouting.

He then discovered that his son had been murdered.

He further told the police that when he went to his son’s room, he found his lifeless body lying on the floor with his two hands tied behind and his throat slit.

The unknown killers left the deceased lying face down.

Hundeyin, while confirming receipt of the incident, said an investigation had been launched.