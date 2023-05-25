Father rapes five-year-old daughter in Ogun 

Operatives of the Ogun Police Command have arrested a 28-year-old man, Adeyemi Babatunde, for allegedly defiling his five-year-old daughter.

The police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Thursday said the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at Ijebu Mushin divisional headquarters by the mother of the victim.

Oyeyemi said the mother reported that she noticed her daughter had been complaining of pain most especially whenever she wanted to urinate.

He quoted the woman to have said that she mounted pressure on the minor who accused the father of always defiling her anytime the mother was away from home.

Oyeyemi said, “Upon the report, the DPO Ijebu Mushin division, CSP Simire Hillary, quickly detailed his detectives to go after the suspect and he was eventually arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime but claimed not to know what comes over him as at that time.”

The police spokesman said the Commissioner of Police, Olanrewaju Oladimeji, had ordered that the suspect be transferred to Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labour section of the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and prosecution.