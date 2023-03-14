Father rapes 18-year-old daughter inside shop

A father, Roland Okajere, has been accused of raping his 18-year-old daughter inside his shop in Ikotun area of Lagos State.

This came to public knowledge when he was arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court sitting at Ogba, Lagos State.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Esther Igbineweka, at the arraignment on Monday, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on January 4, 2023.

According to Igbinewaka, the offence is punishable under Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The charge reads: “That you, Roland Okajere, on January 4, 2023, at your shop at Ikotun Bus Stop, Lagos State, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did rape your daughter, 18, by having sexual intercourse with her without her consent and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.”

The Magistrate, L. A. Owolabi, who did not take the defendant’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikiri Prison.

Owolabi said the defendant would be remanded for 30 days pending the receipt of advice from the Director of Public Prosecution.

The case was adjourned till April 12, 2023 for mention.