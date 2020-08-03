A father of three children, Emmanuel Eze, on Monday allegedly committed suicide at Amagu Umudiaka village, Ihe community in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Eze, who hailed from Ehe-alumona, Nsukka, reportedly hung himself in the early hours of Monday in an uncompleted one-storey building close to the house where he lived as a tenant with his family.

The elder brother of the deceased, Silas Eze, who confirmed the incident, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Nsukka on Monday that his late brother had been behaving abnormally before he took is life.

Silas said: “It is unfortunate that my younger brother decided to commit suicide.

“For sometime now, he had been behaving like someone who had mental health problem.

“Yesterday (Sunday), he hit the younger sister with a big wood and ran away.

“The sister was immediately rushed to the Bishop Shanahan Hospital, Nsukka.

“We are surprised to discover this morning that he has hung himself in an uncompleted one-storey building near his compound.

“As I am talking with you, Emma’s wife is not yet aware that her husband has committed suicide because she is the one staying with my sister in Bishop Shanahan Hospital.”

Eze said one of the family members had been mandated to report the incident at the Nsukka Divisional Police Station.

When contacted, spokesman of the Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, said he had received several calls on the incident.

Ndukwe, however, said the command was still awaiting brief from Nsukka Divisional Police Station.

NAN.