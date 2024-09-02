Father of slain 17-year-old Ogun student paid ₦30,000 ransom not ₦1m, Police refute reports

The Ogun State Police Command has on Monday clarified that Mr Akinsanya Aremu, father of the slain 17-year-old secondary school student in the state, Habeebah Akinsanya, paid ₦30,000 to her abductors and not ₦1 million as reported.

Aremu, a senior officer with So-Safe Corps, was said to have paid the money into a Moniepoint account provided by the abductors to facilitate the tracking and arrest of those responsible for the kidnapping of his daughter.

According to the police, the teenage girl was discovered to have been raped by her abductors before being macheted to death.

Her corpse was later found on Sunday at her father’s farm near Mile 6, a community a few metres from Ogun State Television, Abeokuta.

It was gathered that the teenager, who was a student of Lisabi Grammar School, Abeokuta, was abducted on Friday.

Her father, Aremu was said to have reported the kidnapping of his daughter to the Kemta Police Station in Abeokuta immediately after it occurred.

Also Read:

However, the kidnappers reportedly contacted him shortly afterward, demanding a ransom of N1 million for her release.

Desperate to save his daughter, Akinsanya was said to have complied and transferred the ransom to an account provided by the kidnappers.

Despite fulfilling their demands, the father’s worst fears were confirmed when he was instructed to retrieve his daughter at a location near Obasa, a few kilometers from the OGTV/Mile 6 area.

It was further gathered that when he arrived at the scene on Sunday morning, he found Habeebah’s lifeless body, mutilated and covered with soldier ants.

Also, the kidnappers had brutally murdered the girl, leaving her with multiple machete wounds in three places on her body.

Speaking on the incident, the Divisional Police Officer of Kemta Division, Abeokuta, CSP Olawale Famobuwa, after receiving express approval from the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, said, “The father of the deceased reported to the police station on Friday at about 9:30 pm that his daughter, Habeebah, who was helping her sister with the Point of Sale business, had not been found.

“He said that the sister had travelled and asked Habeebah to stand in for her, but someone invited her (the deceased) for a transaction, and she had been missing since then.

“It was recorded as a case of a missing person.

“He later returned on Saturday and said that some people had contacted the sister who owned the PoS business and were demanding money, so he sent ₦30,000 into the Moniepoint account, which we hope to use to track the receiver and arrest those behind the criminal act.

“So, what was paid was ₦30,000 and not ₦1 million. I have the receipt, and this was done to help facilitate the tracking of those responsible for the criminal act.

“We actually traced the transaction to somewhere in the Oke Egunya community, which is under Ibara Division, Abeokuta.

“We were there until 1 am early Sunday morning before we took a break and resumed the tracking later.

“We were later informed on Sunday that the corpse of the young girl had been found at her father’s farm in Mile 6, and when we arrived, we discovered that the girl had been raped before she was killed.”

Famobuwa further explained that a resident of the community allegedly saw a farm worker employed by the father of the victim entering the bush with the deceased but did not return with her.

When challenged, the farm worker claimed that the girl was still busy on the farm and would join him later.

The police also reported that a 15-year-old boy allegedly explained how he saw this farm worker with firewood on his head, running suspiciously as if attempting to flee from a crime scene.

Famobuwa expressed regret that the father of the deceased had been provided with vital information by the residents of the community but failed to pass it on to the police.

He stated that the farm worker, who is reported to have fled, is a prime suspect, but the police will do everything within the law to ensure that all the assailants involved in the criminal acts are brought to justice.

Post Views: 0