A 35-year-old Grade Level 08 civil servant, Ewanle Omage, whose wife was delivered of quintuplets, after seven years of marriage, has appealed to kind-hearted Nigerians to assist in the upkeep of the babies.

Omage, of No 5 Barnabas Ejide Close, off Kola Ogundeji Street, after Orelope Bus Stop, Lagos State, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Lagos.

He is a staff of Rubber Research Institute of Nigeria, Benin, Edo State, saying meeting the needs of his family had been challenging due to paucity of funds.

He said: “We can’t do it alone because of the economic situation of the country.

“Even, when we were two, it was difficult for us to cope.

“Now that we are seven, we don’t know how to survive.

“My wife stopped the marketing job she was doing due to the pregnancy.

“And my salary as a Level 8 Officer is not sufficient to support my family.

“I feel burdened and financially incapacitated to care for my family.

“In fact, we still owe the hospital about N260,000 as balance for the medical bills.

“I’m appealing to the Federal Government, state governments, religious and corporate bodies, non-governmental organisations and well-meaning Nigerians to assist my family financially in the upkeep of these babies.”

Omage said the five babies – two boys, and three girls – were born on January 18 through Caesarean Section at Ayinke House Maternity Hospital, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

He said: “We married in 2014, since then, we have been looking for the fruit of the womb, did series of tests that showed that we are medically okay.

“Eventually, my wife got pregnant, and on January 18, she gave birth to quintuplets.

“God has embarrassed us with abundant blessings.

“Prior to the delivery, and based on the doctor’s advice, my wife was on admission at the hospital since December 8 for close monitoring by physicians.

“We spent all the money we have at the hospital for treatment, scan and ran various tests for my wife and babies, and even had to borrow money.

“We were eventually discharged on January 29 and I am so grateful as mother and babies are in great condition.”

NAN.