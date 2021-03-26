Father of new-born triplets delivered at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, Kogi State, Ozigi Samson, 35, on Friday sought financial support to offset hospital bills.

Samson told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lokoja that he would also need financial support for the children’s upkeep.

His wife, Faith Samson, 34, was delivered of the triplets, two males and one female, on March 24 through Caesarean Section.

The mother and the triplets are in good condition in the hospital, but Samson said he needed the financial assistance of the Kogi State Government and those of other well-meaning Nigerians.

Samson, an indigene of Obehira Community in Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State, lost his job to COVID-19 in 2020.

He said: “God has blessed us with two girls before, thinking that after this third one we will close everything, but God decided to bless us with triplets.

“’Now, God blessed us with triplets (two boys and one girl).

“We did not plan for it, but God blessed us.

“I am an applicant and HND holder in Accounting and my wife is a private school teacher.

“I used to work at a bank as a marketer until we were laid off in 2020 due to the effect of COVID-19 pandemic.

“As at now, I am unemployed seeking for job.

“I am stranded and cannot afford to pay the medical bills of my wife and the three babies not to talk of their feeding and upkeep.

“We are begging for financial help and other helps.

“My wife and I are appealing to well-wishers and well-meaning Nigerians to come to our aid.

“We are particularly begging the Kogi State Government to come to our aid to be able to pay our hospital bills and cater for these children.

“I did not plan for it, but God decided to bless me with three children at once, please I need help.”

Faith also appealed to the state government, NGOs and other well-meaning Nigerians to come to assist.

NAN.