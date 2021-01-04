Deshola Mansuru Melolojuekun, who identified himself as the father of Barakat Mayowa Melolojuekun, the 16-year-old who accused the Ogun State Commissioner for the Environment, Abiodun Abdul-Balogun, of sexual harassment and diabolical act a few days ago, has asked that the matter be laid to rest.

This development is coming barely 24 hours after the Commissioner was asked in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Ogun State government, Tokunbo Talabi, to vacate his office pending the conclusion of police investigation into the matter.

Melolojuekun stated that he discovered that there were few “misconceptions” and “misunderstanding” between his daughter and the Commissioner.

He appealed to Nigerians and international bodies who have supported his daughter to also support his decision to withdraw the case against the Commissioner.

He said: “I am Melolojuekun Deshola Mansuru, the biological father of Melolojuekun Barakat Mayowa, who is currently in the news about a sexual harassment between her and the currently serving Commissioner for Environment, Ogun State, the person of Abiodun Abdul-Balogun.

“I want to thank the media for their doggedness and aggressive support to make sure that justice prevails.

“I am using this opportunity as well to thank the international community and well meaning Nigerians and all Ogun State indigenes that showed their love and encouragement to this matter.

“Sincerely, I discovered that there were few misconceptions and misunderstanding along the line between my daughter and the Honourable Commissioner.

“Having discovered this, I deem it fit to come to the public and inform Nigerians and the international community, that this matter should be allowed to be laid to rest.

“As a father to Melolojuekun Barakat, I am using this opportunity as well to appeal to Nigerians and the international community and the media too that I don’t have interest in this matter again.

“I am withdrawing my case and I want them to support me the same way they did in the beginning of this matter.

“Thank you very much.

“I am very grateful for the show of love and support.”