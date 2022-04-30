Father of Executive Secretary of Police Trust Fund is dead

Alhaji Aliyu Sokoto, father of the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Police Trust Fund, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, has been reported dead.

The deceased, popularly called Alhaji Na’ayo, died on Friday at the National Hospital, Abuja, at the age of 80.

The late Na’ayo, who died during a protracted illness, was buried in Sokoto on Saturday, with his funeral prayer led by the Sarkin Malaman Sokoto, Malam Yahaya Na-Malam-Boyi.

The funeral prayer was attended by many dignitaries, including Senator Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North), and the NPTF boss.

Others were the former Governor of the old Sokoto State, Malam Yahaya Abdulkarim; and a former Deputy Governor in the state, Alhaji Chiso Dattijo, who is also a Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission.

Others were a former Minister of Transport, Alhajii Yusuf Sulaiman; and former Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Tanzania, Ambassador Sahabi Gada.

Also in attendance were a Federal Commissioner of the Federal Character Commission, Alhaji Aminu Tafida; Galadiman Garin Sokoto l, Alhaji Aliyu Attahiru; and Magajin Rafin Sokoto, Alhaji Rilwanu Bello.

The deceased is survived by two wives, 16 children, many grand and great children.

