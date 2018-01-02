Father Mbaka to Buhari: Reasons you won’t be reelected in 2019

Popular Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, on Monday warned President Muhammadu Buhari that he may not be reelected in 2019.

Mbaka said this during his sermon at the cross over night from 2017 to 2018.

He said unless Buhari changes his style of leadership and enthrones a better form of governance, he would be voted out in 2019.

Mbaka said: “I had wanted to pray for you and because I don’t want anybody to attack me, I don’t want the Bishop to invite me, I don’t want politicians to attack me anywhere, God forced me to say this.

“2017 became one of the most horrible years in this country and that is the message.

“The Lord wants Nigerians to be speedily rescued.

“Things are difficult and tough.

“The hardship is not from God.

“They are man-made.

“The cabals and satanic agents in this country have kidnapped the goodwill and good intentions of Mr. President.

“He must wake up and sit up.

“Heaven demands Buhari to change those who are holding and caging him in captivity.

“If he will not change them, he will be changed.

“Mr. President should wake up.

“God said you are toying with the privilege given to you.

“Nigerians are dying in your hand;s.

“People are not happy with your system.

“Change or you will be changed.

“God said that Buhari is in trouble.

“He is hypnotized and his mantra has been canibalized.

“Unless President Buhari quickly and strategically positions the right people and changes the former ones inaugurated by him, the wind of change that he inaugurated will end his regime.

“The wind will be too strong that Mr. President and the cabal will be blown out of office shamefully.

“Buhari should handle this problem or bear the consequences.

“Number two, if he doesn’t want to move Nigeria forward, God says He himself will plan a strategy of moving Nigeria forward.

“His pattern of battling corruption is archaic, barbaric and selective.

“Mr. President, why should you be picking and choosing those that you and your EFCC (Economic and Financial Crimes Commission) would want to arrest?

“Your party has become a hideout for criminals so that any person who does not want to be arrested will become an APC (All Progressives Congress) person.

“Is that not corruption in itself?

“Mr President, you need to change or you will be changed.

“You are the one who introduced change as your mantra.

“Nigeria’s economy is in shambles and Nigerians are in sorrow.

“Nigeria is not just passing through an economic depression, but also economic repression and compression.

“Very soon, Nigerians will know that the country is in a terrible mess.

“The cabals have messed up the President and confused him.

“So, Mr. President, you are to be blamed, not your cabals.

“You have your brooms, but the cabals have their bags.

“Either you sweep them away or they sweep you into their bags.

“Your methodology is archaic and sluggish.

“Your change mantra is questionable; you are to change or you will be disgraced out of office.

“Your agriculture scheme has an anti-agenda that is cancerous.

“Why should you be talking about agriculture and you leave the Fulani herdsmen?

“Farmers don’t have hope.

“Don’t you hear what is happening in the country?

“Can’t you use your presidential mandate and help the less privileged?

“Mr. President is just president in the mouth and not the real president.

“He is a pseudo president.

“People are running the government the way they like and giving him articles to sign.

“Mr. President doesn’t know what is happening in his government.

“What a pity.

“Mr president tried his best to war against insurgency, he tried to stop excessive spending, living in opulence, he is an expert in stopping opulent life, swindling of government property, but the way he is going after it, he is too slow.

“God loves him and gave him the mandate, he wanted to fight corruption but corruption is fighting him back.”