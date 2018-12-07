Father Mbaka to Atiku, Obi: I insist you will lose 2019 poll if you remain stingy to God

The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has insisted that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Peter Obi, will lose the 2019 election if they remained stingy to God.

Mbaka said this in response to criticisms of his outburst that Abubakar and Obi will lose the 2019 election as the former Governor of Anambra State failed to announce a donation during the harvest and bazaar celebration of the church.

Speaking in a new video posted on Youtube by Dave Partner, Mbaka said: “There are some people who are ingrates.

“These are people from the kingdom of succubus and Incubus.

“I want to tell you that all these things are caused by jealousy and envy.

“They are not fighting Mbaka for anything wrong.

“Everyone who came was blessed but they turned it against me, saying I am after money.

“God deserves money.

“If you don’t want to bring your own in your stinginess, hold it.

“I will give God all that I have and even if anybody wants to join them, you’re free to join them.

“Where God the Father, Son, and Holy Ghost are, there Fr. Mbaka will be.

“I will build this place for the church.

“Whoever felt insulted, I apologise.

“But I didn’t come to your house.

“It was you who came for the bazaar.”

Mbaka, who said those fighting him were fighting God, told his congregation that any politician who had donated money to his ministry was free to send his or her bank account number and he would gladly return it.

He said: “As for me, I am in high spirits.

“I want to assure you, those who are thinking that it is their money we will use to build this ministry, before the end of tomorrow, I will send all their monies into their accounts.”

On why he demanded money from Obi publicly, Mbaka said he wanted the process of donation to be open and transparent so that no one would accuse him of diverting funds.

He said every person who made a donation on the day the bazaar held did so publicly.

He said: “We do it outside, publicly because if I am silent, rumours will begin to spread that someone gave me $10 million and why did Mbaka keep quiet?

“They will abuse me even if I am silent because anytime they want to attack this ministry, they will start somewhere.

“If I am silent they will attack, if I talk, they will attack it.

“And don’t forget that the liturgy was not tampered with.

“I finished the mass and even removed my priestly attire.

“No one can fault me on that.”