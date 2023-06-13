Father, four children, 93 others die in Kwara boat accident

Over 100 persons, including a father and his four children have reportedly lost their lives in a boat accident at Egbu village, Patigi local government area of Kwara state.

The incident, our correspondent gathered, occurred on Monday when the boat transporting them hit a tree due to a river wave.

The victims were guests returning from a wedding ceremony at neighbouring Egboti village in Niger State.

About 50 bodies were allegedly recovered after the incident.

Sources in the village told our correspondent that the deceased persons had taken off from Kpada village.

“The boat was carrying over 300 passengers on a return trip from the venue of the ceremony.

“69 persons lost their lives from Egbu, 36 from Gakpan and four from Kpada villages in Patigi local government area. Over 75 were rescued”, a source added.

Contacted on Tuesday, the public relations officer of the Kwara State police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the incident.

He said the command had dispatched the Divisional Police Officer of Patigi local government area of the state to garner more information on the incident.

According to him, “We have a scanty report of a boat that capsized carrying about a 100 people in Patigi. I will give you more details on the incident as soon as I get more information.”

Meanwhile, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commiserated with the people of Patigi over the incident.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor described the incident as devastating and sad.

“The Governor sends his heartfelt condolences to the people of these communities and those from other states. He prays to Almighty Allah to repose the souls of the victims”, the statement read.

Similarly, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has described the boat accident as unfortunate and disheartening.

The royal father in a statement by his spokesman, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, condoled with the Etsu Patigi, Alhaji Umar Ibrahim Bologi II, the government and people of the state

“Our hearts and prayers are with you at this auspicious moment and may Almighty Allah give you all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”, the Emir said.