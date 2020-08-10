The Kebbi State Government has pledged to totally treat and rehabilitate an 11-year-old boy, Jibrin Aliyu, chained along with animals for two years by his father and foster mothers in the Badariya area of Birnin Kebbi.

The Special Adviser to Governor Atiku Bagudu on Women and Social Development, Hajiya Zara’u Wali, made this known shortly after visiting the boy currently on admission at Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi.

She expressed her shock about the bizarre story of the boy who was chained along with livestock and left to starve for the two years in his obnoxious ordeal.

Wali said: “Really what happened since yesterday was a touching situation that has deeply touched His Excellency, Senator Atiku Bagudu, so much.

“We just heard about the boy who had been chained by his father and foster mothers, living a barbaric life and was forced to eat the animal fodder, with no water, while he often ate his own faeces as the only means of survival.

“Governor Atiku Bagudu will never allow such an appalling scenario to reoccur again in Kebbi State.”

Wali admonished the people to promptly report such unfortunate occurrences either to the Ministry or through any of the local governments across the state.

She further pledged that the state government would assist victims of such unpalatable situation.

She said: “The state government is really touched and we will go to any length to ensure the logical prosecution of the suspects.”

Wali appealed to the state House of Assembly to speedily pass the law for the protection of the child so that culprits would be dealt with within the ambit of the law to serve as deterrent to others.

According to to her, the boy has been admitted at the Sir Yahayya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, where his health status was being ascertained.

“Evaluation will be done by the doctors and any kind of problems diagnosed will be fully taken care of by the State government,” the governor’s aide said.

The Chairman of Birnin Kebbi Local Government, Alhaji Aminu Ahmad, who expressed shock, pledged to complement the efforts of the state government in the treatment and rehabilitation of the boy, as well as ensure the prosecution of the offenders.

He called on members of the community, especially community leaders, to be vigilant and report any case of human abuse to the relevant authorities.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Special Adviser was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Hajiya Aishatu Maikurata; Alhaji Aminu Ahmad, the Chairman of Birnin Kebbi Local Government; representatives of National Human Rights Commission; and NGOs, among others.