Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Command have arrested a native of Ekpene Obo, Esit Eket Local Government Area who allegedly repeatedly raped his 16-year-old daughter, forcing her to abscond from the house.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Imohimi Edgal, disclosed this during a press conference on Wednesday.

Edgal said the father later persuaded his daughter to return home with a promise not to sexually assault her again, but continued raping the victim.

He said: “Following a tip-off, operatives of ‘C’ Division apprehended a 29-year-old man of No. 35, Abak Road, Uyo, who repeatedly defiled his 14-year-old daughter.”