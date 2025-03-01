Father arrested for brutalising son in viral clip

Ogun State Police Command has arrested Odukaye Kunle, the man accused of physically abusing his son, Boluwatife, in Otta, Ogun State.

His arrest follows the emergence of a viral video showing him kicking the young boy, which sparked public outrage and prompted swift action from law enforcement.

Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed this in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).

According to the police, Kunle has been taken into custody and will face charges in court on Monday. Meanwhile, Boluwatife and his mother are receiving medical attention at the police medical centre in Otta.

The statement read: “Update on Ogun Child Abuse: Odukaye Kunle, the father who brutalised his son, Boluwatife, in Otta area, Ogun State, has just been arrested by the police.

“The mother of the boy and the boy will be taken to our police medical centre Otta for further medical assessment and attention. The OC Medical, Ogun State has been ordered to proceed to Otta on this mission.

“Kunle will be charged to court on Monday. We commend the CP Ogun State, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, and his team for their commitment and ensuring that the boy gets justice. We appreciate you all for your concerns as well. Thanks.”

Kunle’s arrest follows a manhunt launched by the Ogun State Police Command after a Facebook user, Adelere Rasaki, posted the distressing video on Thursday. The footage quickly went viral, drawing widespread condemnation and calls for justice.

