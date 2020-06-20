The Oyo State Government on Friday said it had rescued a seven-year-old girl who had been a victim of physical abuse, torture and assault by her father.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Alhaja Faosat Sanni, in a statement in Ibadan on Friday, described the incident as an inhuman treatment meted out to an innocent child.

Sanni stated the father was arrested in Ibadan following a report made available to the Ministry’s Rapid Response Rescue Team on Sexual, Gender-Based Violence and Child Abuse

Sanni said: “We received a report of the incident through a social media handle of someone living in that community on our Rapid Response Rescue Team media platform.

“The report said that the father of the young girl, who resides in Bodija, Ibadan, allegedly abused and inflicted injuries on his seven years old daughter who as a result, has scars and bruises all over her body.

“It was also reported that the father, who works as a security man with an undisclosed outfit, constantly torture the child for reasons yet to be explained.

“We also learnt that the mother of the child has travelled to their village in Akwa Ibom to give birth to another child and left the seven-year-old with her father who subjected the girl to abuse.

“He instructed the poor girl to always tell anyone who asked about the marks and bruises on her body that she fell, as a cover-up story to his evil act.

“The child has been taken to Oni and Sons Children Hospital at Ring Road, Ibadan, for medical examination and treatment, while the ministry has also made adequate provision for alternative care and support for the child.

“We are also on contact tracing of the wife to get details about the family.”

She added that child abuse in any form was against the will of God and humanity, stressing that it was an act that hurts children and negatively impacts on their development and wellbeing.

Sanni reiterated the zero tolerance of Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration to all forms of sexual and gender-based violence.

The commissioner further assured that all hands were on deck to fight and deal with perpetrators as extant laws were being reviewed to bring perpetrators of such evil acts into justice, irrespective of their background or status.