Father, 77-year-old friend connive, rape seven-year-old daughter

The Ogun State Police Command has paraded a 26-year-old father, Adedamola Idowu, and a 77-year-old grandfather, Oluwatobi Adebisi, who allegedly connived to sexually violate Idowu’s seven-year-old daughter.
The horrific violation naturally elicited gasps of shock and outrage from journalists and other concerned Nigerians.
According to the Command’s Commissioner, Abiodun Alamutu, the defilement occurred on July 7, 2023 at Ijagun inIjebu-Ode area of Ogun State.
The CP said: “The randy father and his neighbour have been having unlawful carnal knowledge of the seven-year-old girl.
“She has been referred for counseling and emotional therapy, and her case has been transferred to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department for discreet investigation and prosecution.”