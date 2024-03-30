Father, 17-year-old son arrested for allegedly killing neighbour’s wife

A father, Chizoke Obiadada, and his 17-year-old son, Michael Obiadada, have been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly killing the 43-year-old wife of their neighbour, Tope Owoade.

According to information available to The Eagle Online, the fight that led to the death was over sitting on a working table.

According to further information available to The Eagle Online, the quarrel that led to the inflicting of injuries on Owoade was not a new one as the Obiadadas were reported to have engaged the late 43-year-old from time to time over their decision to sit on her table, which she uses in selling a Nigerian delicacy, ponmo.

The Divisional Police Officer of Ogijo Police Division in Ogun State was said to have received a complaint from the husband of the deceased, Isiaka Owoade, of his wife’s death.

Isiaka said on March 29, 2024 when he returned from a journey, his late wife informed him that the previous day, which was March 28, 2024 at about 20:30pm, Chizoke, 54, and Michael, 17, dealt his wife blows, beating her up mercilessly, thereby inflicting fatal injuries on her, which resulted in her bleeding severely from the womb and her private part.

This resulted from cautioning the father and son not to sit on the work table she uses in selling the edible animal skin.

He stated that his wife was rushed to Main Frame Hospital and Kunle Hospital in Atan Agowa, but she was rejected.

He further stated that his wife gave up the ghost while she was being taken to a government-owned hospital.

On receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer arrested the culprits and they are currently undergoing preliminary investigations.

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the development, adding that the case will be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department in Abeokuta, the state capital, for discreet investigation.

Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, said effort was ongoing as at press time to deposit the remains of the deceased at the morgue of Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu for a post mortem examination.