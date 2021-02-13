Nigerian filmmaker/actress Toyin Abraham’s comedy sequel movie: “Fate of Alakada,” would soon be acquired by Netflix on a yet to be announced date.

The renowned actress, who said she was so excited for the new development, took to her Instagram page: @toyin_abraham, to announce to her fans and loved ones, urging them to subscribe and renew their Netflix subscriptions.

She wrote: “Hello fam! I’m so happy to let you know that Netflix has got my movie, Fate of Alakada.

“So, to all my abroad fans and those who missed the chance to see it at the cinemas, please go and subscribe/renew your Netflix subscriptions now because Fate of Alakada is coming to Netflix soonest.

” Tell one, tell all. I love you guys so much. Thanks for always supporting me. Ẹsé mo dúpẹ́.”

The comedy movie, which was directed by Kayode Kasum, had an impressive theatrical run considering the pandemic.

Fate of Alakada, which has grossed over N100 million, would be premiered exclusively on Netflix on a yet to be confirmed date.

The comedy sequel was co-produced by Mimi Bartels.

It continues the hilarious journey of Yetunde (Toyin Abraham) alongside Instagram comedian, Broda Shaggi.

It is the fifth instalment in her favourite “Alakada” film franchise.

Meanwhile, some fans took to her Instagram page to celebrate with the actress.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Abraham is a Nigerian film actress, filmmaker, director and a producer as well.

She has starred in a number of films in Nigeria and her prowess on the screen is nothing short of amazing.

She began acting in 2003, when Bukky Wright, a Nigerian film actress, visited Ibadan to shoot a movie.

The actress has produced, directed and featured in several Nigerian films such as Alani Baba Labake, Ebimi ni, The Millions, Kasanova, Bling Lagosians, Nimbe, The Ghost and the Tout, Seven and Half Dates.

Abraham has received awards and nomination in her years of acting.

These include 2012 Nominee for best supporting actress in a Yoruba film, Ebimi ni, at Best of Nollywood Awards alongside Joke Muyiwa who got best lead actress in Yoruba film, Ayitale.

Also, Best Actress and Best Movie Award at BEN TV in 2014.

She is highly gifted and talented in acting and interpretation of movie role.

Abraham is one of the veteran actresses that have contributed immensely to the growth of entertainment industry.

