Fatal billboard crash: Abia to offset medical bills for victims

The Abia State Government has pledged to offset the medical expenses of all victims injured in the tragic billboard collapse that occurred on Wednesday in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of the state.

Dr. Victoria Onwubuiko, Director General of the Abia State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ABSAA), disclosed this in an exclusive interview with Vanguard.

She confirmed that eight persons were involved in the accident, with one fatality.

The incident occurred at the Salad Market junction near the popular GIA Event Centre, causing panic and heavy traffic congestion in the area.

Multiple tricycles were damaged as their operators and passengers scrambled for safety.

Eyewitnesses said the billboard, believed to have been poorly constructed, gave way under the pressure of the rain and strong winds, crashing onto a fleet of parked tricycles that frequently gather at the location to pick up passengers.

Emergency responders, local engineers as well as sympathizers rushed to the scene to assist in rescue efforts.

Several injured passengers were promptly taken to nearby hospitals for urgent medical care, while body of the deceased were reportedly transported to the morgue.

Describing the incident as “very unfortunate,” Dr. Onwubuiko assured that the state government has taken full responsibility for the treatment of all hospitalized victims.

“The State Government is already taking care of all the hospitalized victims,” she said.

She also revealed that the advertising agency responsible for the collapsed structure — a Lagos-based company — has been contacted and has dispatched a representative to the state.

Discussions are ongoing with the family of the deceased victim.

According to Dr. Onwubuiko, the ill-fated billboard had been standing for about five years and might have collapsed due to structural deficiencies.

“Maybe it wasn’t properly mounted. Apparently, there was not enough supervision then. You know some of these guys cut corners if not properly monitored,” she noted.

In response to the incident, ABSAA has announced strict new enforcement measures to prevent future occurrences.

The DG stated that the agency now supervises billboard construction from the foundation stage to ensure compliance with safety standards.

“Currently, we supervise them right from the time they are digging the soil for mounting the billboards to ensure they get the required depth,” she said.

She further vowed that the agency would conduct a statewide audit of all billboards and immediately dismantle any that fail to meet technical and safety requirements.

“We will also check all the billboards across the state and anyone that is not technically sound will go down,” she declared.

The Abia State Government’s prompt response has been praised by residents, even as calls grow for tighter regulation and oversight to prevent such avoidable tragedies.

