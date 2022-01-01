Fatal auto crashes kill four, injure many in Ebonyi State

No fewer than four persons died, while several others injured in two separate fatal auto crashes along Abakaliki-Enugu expressway in Ebonyi Saturday, the New Year Day.

The Ebonyi Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anthony Okore, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki, the State capital that the accidents occurred at separate spots along the road.

He explained that the first accident, involving a Toyota Sienna collided with an articulated vehicle.

“The accident happened in two locations, Ezzamgbo and Nkalagu axis of the road in Ohaukwu and Ishielu local government area of Ebonyi.

“The first involved a tanker coming from Abakaliki to Enugu and a Sienna vehicle coming from Lagos to Abakaliki. The tanker number plate is ENU 282 XT while the Siena number is KPU 537 YE.

“The tanker was trying to avoid pothole and unfortunately swapped and hit two Commercial Motorcycles (Okada). Two persons died from the Motorcycle.

“Two persons also died from the Toyota Sienna, making a total of four deaths. Some others who received various injuries were taken to the hospital,” he narrated.

On the second accident, Okore recounted it involved a truck loaded with garri (food items) which somersaulted on the road.

“The truck capsized, but no life was lost in that particular incident. The truck capsized and blocked the road. Our personnel have been there and they are trying to clear the road.

“Yes, it is causing gridlock on the highway, but FRSC officers are on top of the situation,” the Sector also confirmed said.