Fasting: UMA pre-Ramadan lecture will enrich knowledge, add value — President

The University of Lagos Muslim Alumni is committed to delivering high-quality content and providing valuable insights, to participants, through its upcoming Pre-Ramadan Lecture, which holds later this month.

The commitment was given by UMA National President, Dr Mumini Alao, at a press briefing, in UNILAG, Akoka, on Tuesday.

Dr Alao recalled that during the last three decades, the UNILAG UMA Pre-Ramadan Lecture has established itself as the forerunner of all other Ramadan lectures in Lagos and the entire South West of Nigeria.

He reiterated that the annual lecture has since been established in the UNILAG academic calendar by the Muslim Community “as an annual event to look forward to”.

Following this, Dr Alao pointed out that the epoch-making commemorative 30th anniversary edition promises to be very rewarding for all attendees as the Muslims all over the world prepare to commence the holy month of Ramadan and fasting.

The UMA National President announced that the event is scheduled to be held on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at the J.F. Ajayi Auditorium, UNILAG, from 10:00am.

He told journalists that the theme for this year’s lecture is: “The Transformative Power of Ramadan”, explaining that the objective of the choice is to highlight the immense benefits embedded in the holy month, so that Muslim faithful can prepare to exploit them in full.

Dr Alao disclosed that the lead topic of discussion is: “Islam at the Intersection of Humanity and Religion”, indicating that it was inspired by the apparent dilemma of Muslims on how to find the right balance between the demands of “our faith, and the rights of our neighbours which sometimes might be in conflict”.

The UMA National President spoke further: “Our second topic of discussion is: “Shari’ah in South West Nigeria.” During the past few weeks, this subject matter has come to the front burner, following developments in Ekiti State where a traditional ruler purportedly “banned” the setting up of a Shari’ah Arbitration Panel as an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism between and among willing Muslims in his domain”.

“Is it true that the Shari’ah is strange to South West Nigeria? Is there no history, past or present, of its adoption and application in the private lives of willing Muslims in the region? Is it against the Nigerian Constitution for willing Muslims to opt for adjudication of some aspects of their personal lives according to the Shari’ah? Do traditional rulers or government officials have the power to ban private citizens from adopting an Alternative Dispute Resolution instrument of their choice?” Dr Alao asked.

UMA Head confirmed that the organisation has invited two renowned legal scholars to educate participants on the carefully selected topics.

The resource persons, according to Dr Alao, include: Prof. Mashood Baderin of the University of London, an expert in Islamic Law and International Human Rights Law.

While noting that Prof. Baderin is a perfect fit for the lead topic, Dr Alao recalled that with his latest invite, he (Baderin) is making a second appearance in the UMA’s annual lecture series, having delivered its 14th lecture in 2008.

Similarly, the second speaker, Justice Abdur-Raheem Ahmad Sayi of the Shari’ah Court of Appeal, Ilorin, Kwara State, North Central, Nigeria, going by his training and vocation, Dr Alao affirmed has the requisite qualification and practical knowledge to answer all the questions raised by the second topic.

Apart from the speakers, the UMA National President disclosed that a long list of dignitaries are expected to grace the event.

The first is the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, expected to deliver a keynote address.

The Chairman of the occasion is Senator Abdul’aziz Yari, a former Governor of Zamfara State, while the Royal Father of the Day is His Majesty, Oba Saka Adeola Matemilola, the Olowu of Owu Kingdom, while the Chief Host is the UNILAG Vice Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola.

Speaking on the other aspect of the public lecture, Dr Alao indicated that the organisation introduced some innovations this year to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the lecture.

“One of them is a “Qur’an Recitation Challenge” amongst primary, secondary and Arabic school children, the winners of which will be announced at the lecture. Then, we shall be giving out special recognition awards to some of the scholars that have delivered our lectures in the past. As usual, our medical team will offer free medical checks to early arrivals before the programme proper gets under way,” Dr Alao confirmed.

The press briefing was attended by Alhaji AbdulFatah Bakare, the Chairman, Planning Committee, Dr. Kabir Garba, member, planning committee, Prof. Shakirudeen Odunuga, UMA Vice President 1, Alhaji Tajudeen Adebanjo, Secretary General, Dr. Ganiyat Tijani-Adenle, PRO I and Zainab Sogbesan-Yisa, PRO II.

This year’s Ramadan is expected to commence between the last day of February or March 1, depending on sighting of the new moon, confirmation and announcement by the President of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Sa’ad.

