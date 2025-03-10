Fasting: Jury urges Muslims to focus on capital charity projects to secure paradise

The best investment is the one targeted at earning paradise, through execution of capital and charitable projects and schemes.

Justice Abdul Raheem Ahmad Sayi made this assertion, in Lagos, on Sunday.

Sayi, who is Kadi, (Judge) at the Kwara State Sharia Court of Appeal, Ilorin, while delivering lecture at The Companion, Alimoso Usrah zone, 12th Ramadan Lecture, stressed that the best approach was for individuals to invest in, and execute projects – which rewards are everlasting.

Speaking at the Lagos State University, the theme of the lecture titled: “Death A Unifying Factor: Preparing For The Inevitable With Our Creator”, Kadi Sayi cited “Sadaqatul Jariyah”, restating that it was the best way individuals could use, to take good care of his hereafter.

While stressing on affordability, Kadi Sayi warned Muslims against delegating wives and children to execute the capital charity project on one’s behalf, reiterating that such approach was always fraught with many challenges and uncertainties, on the part of deceased heirs, given several instances in the legal field.

“Once you train your children, give them good education; take good care of your wife; invest on capital projects that will yield everlasting rewards – Sadaqatul Jariyah, while still alive and after passing,” Kadi stressed.

While maintaining his warning against writing a will which avails right of execution to the third party, he advised that after self execution, the owner should register the project as an entity, set up a Board of Trustee and “divorce” it – declaring that it’s not “inheritable” by the children or wife.

Again, Justice Sayi established that the very best approach is to make the endowment to be an investment project. He cited examples of constructing a shopping complex or residential facilities in choice areas, then, using the proceeds from rental to maintain it, construct mosques, executing Da’wah activities, giving education scholarships, building and equipping hospitals.

“Ensure this starts in your life, appoint a trustee, then enjoy in this life and hereafter,” the Kadi reiterated.

Justice Sayi established that a wise and smart person is the one who lives for his death – through his thoughts, mindset, actions and inactions. He added that such a person appreciates the fact that ‘being alive is the greatest treasure’.

In contrast, Kadi Sayi declared that a foolish person is one who fails to plan and is caught unaware by death.

Kadi stressed that Muslims should realise that the rewards of “intransitive” act of “Ibadah” (worship), such as fasting and solat, stop immediately when a person passes.

He therefore recommended that if Muslim cannot single handedly execute Sadaqatul Jariyah, he should lend support to the actualisation of the drive, initiated by others.

Preparing for death, Kadi urged Muslims to be conscious of their mindset – faith, constantly, avoid the notion that there is a sin one cannot earn forgiveness and always be mindful of the type of end one desires.

In his welcome address, Alimoso Usrah zone Coordinator, Tpl. Kamor Ogunfowora recalled that the topic of the lecture was borne out of the need to call attention to a very important, but often neglected issue in the life of every Muslim and non-Muslims alike.

“It is the inevitable bridge which every soul must cross to arrive at the reality of another life. Definitely, our intention is not to scare us but to reconnect us with the need to prepare better for the inevitable meeting with our creator. The irony of life is that even though we see and hear people die every now and then, but as human beings, we often forget that death is a transition to the eventual meeting with our creator” Ogunfowora explained.

Ogunfowora who is a Special Assistant to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, called on all parents (both Muslims and non-Muslims) to see the moral upbringing of their children as a top priority in their duties and responsibilities.

“They are the first contact and role models through which the children imbibe morality, credibility, honesty, integrity and other virtues which make up their character as they grow up. The decadence we see in society today is part of the consequences of failed parenting” he noted.

While he mourned the passing of Prof. Muhammed Olatunde Yaqub, a frontline member of the zone, who died in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, exactly a year ago, Tpl. Ogunfowora thanked all stakeholders over their ceaseless efforts, which resulted in the successful exercise.

The Chairman of the occasion, who is the Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Mukhtar Arigbabu, in his opening remarks, held that the certainty of death is expected to inspire a Muslim’s action, especially with respect to leaving a good legacy of good deeds.

Prof. Arigbabu charged Muslims to avoid procrastination, embrace doing good deeds and discouraging illicit conducts.

The Chief Imam, Force Headquarters (Kam Salem), Obalende, Lagos, Ustadh Abdul Lateef Babatunde, while speaking on the topic: “Major Ways to Secure Our Home From Burglars” warned members of the public to stop projecting all their movement, especially those considered to be private, on social media, saying that this obviously amount to exposing self to dangers and hoodlums.

In an interview with the journalists, Imam Babatunde urged the youths to avoid illegal business, learn skills, embrace diligence and discipline, and aspire to empower themselves through legal ways – for a crime free society.

The Chief Host and the Amir, The Companion, Lagos District, Alhaji Abdul Kabir Olayiwola Baruwa, in his goodwill message, declared that since death is inevitable, Muslims should always prepare for it, in their thoughts and actions.

Similarly, Dr Risquot Agbaje, of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology, who stood in for the Amirah, The Criterion, (association of Muslim women in business and the professions Lagos District, Alhaja Maryam Sabah, called on Nigerians to check themselves before criticising others.

The Public Lecture was graced by a former National Amir of The Companion, Barr. Musbau Oyefeso, the Executive Secretary of the group, Dr Rafiu Alabi, members of Alimoso Usrah zone, academics, students, representatives of different organisations, among others.

