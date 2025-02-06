Fasting: Hamzat, Yari, UNILAG VC lead dignitaries to UMA Pre- Ramadan lecture 

As the Muslims prepare for annual fasting, the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Kadiri Hamzat, former Governor of Zamfara, Senator Abdul ‘aziz Yari, among others, will be leading dignitaries, later this month, as the University of Lagos Muslim Alumni is set for its 30th Pre-Ramadan lecture.

This was contained in a press release signed by a member of the Media and Publication sub committee of the lecture, Tajudeen Balogun, on Thursday.

The exercise to be hosted under the theme: “Transformative Power of Ramadan”, will feature Prof. Moshood Baderin, School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) University of London, UK, and Justice Abdur-Raheem Sayi, Kadi, Sharee’ah Court of Appeal, Ilorin, Kwara State, North Central, Nigeria.

While Dr Hamzat will be the Keynote Speaker, the former Zamfara State boss is to preside over the august event, slated for Sunday, February 23, 2025, inside the J.E Ade Ajayi Auditorium, UNILAG, Akoka.

The event, which is scheduled to start at 10:00am, will also play host to Olowu of ancient Owu Kingdom, Oba Saka Adelola Matemilola, as the Royal Father of the day.

While the UNILAG Vice Chancellor, Prof. Folashade Ogunsola is the Chief Host, the UMA National President, Dr Mumini Alao, will be the host at the public lecture, expected to host, notable clerics, in and beyond Lagos metropolis, Muslim personalities of different professional and business backgrounds, representatives of various Muslim organisations, academias, students, among many others.

Meanwhile, UMA President, Dr Alao has given assurance that the upcoming event would be unique as usual, as every participant would go home with enriched knowledge on fasting and as the Muslim Ummah engages in countdown to 1446AH/2025 Ramadan season.

