In a move to further advance music career, Fast Rising music sensation, Idoko Babangida Peter, aka Nino Dray, has penned a contract sealing a recording and promotional deal with Slim Cartel Music Worldwide.

Disclosing this during a media briefing at their Headquarters in Lekki, Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer of Slim Cartel Music, Festus Agbongiarhuoyi, a Statistician based in the United Arab Emirates, revealed that the signed contract is expected to last for an initial term of three years, after which further negotiations may be welcome.

Agbongiarhuoyi added that Dray is a versatile artiste full of promises and that the company is ready to support his career to the best of its strength.

“After due assessment by our team of professionals, we have come to a conclusion that Nino Dray is bankable, and in consideration with Nigeria being the biggest hub of entertainment in Africa, we are convinced that any amount spent on his career is a money well spent.” Agbongiarhuoyi noted.

In commemoration of the deal and in the spirit of the Love month, Dray has released a single featuring DMW star, Peruzzi, titled: “Let Go,” which is currently enjoying airplay across various radio and television channels across Africa and streaming platforms.

Dray is a graduate of Economics who hails from Benue State but was born in Adamawa State in 1996.

He fell in love with music having been a member of the choir at a very young age.

While growing up, he spent most part of his holidays with late Legendary Producer, OJB Jezreel, where, according to him, he learnt the rudiments of music.

His debut track was: “Something,” where he featured rave of the moment, Bella Shmurda.