Fasoranti: Adebanjo lied, we didn’t talk before Tinubu’s visit to me

The Leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has said that the Acting Leader of the socio-political organisation, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, lied when he said they had a telephone conversation before the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 polls, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, visited him.

The Eagle Online recalls that Adebanjo had claimed that when Fasoranti called him on the impending visit, he objected to it.

He said that the telephone conversation took place a day before the visit on Sunday.

Fasoranti, who debunked the claim by Adebanjo, made this known in an interview he granted IATV, a YouTube Channel.

He also said that he did not retire from the leadership of Afenifere as being insinuated by some.

He said that contrary to postulations also, the leadership of the Yoruba body did not endorse the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, for the 2023 elections.

Rather, he said Afenifere was endorsing Tinubu, who he referred to by his traditional title from Borgu in Niger State, Jagaban.

He told IATV: “We are endorsing Jagaban.

“As you can see the trend, approval and acceptability, you could see yesterday day what happened.

“And the media captured the whole thing.”

On the purported warning by Adebanjo, Fasoranti said: “Can he do that?

“Can he do that successfully?

“He took a stand and I took a stand.”

While he further debunked the claim that he called Adebajo before the visit by Tinubu, the Afenifere leader added: “As you could see yesterday, it goes without saying that Jagaban is accepted and with approval from me. “Obi has no stand in our mind at all.”

Watch the full interview here: https://youtu.be/bq6BsQoiv4s





