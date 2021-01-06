The Governing Council of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, on Wednesday, approved the appointment of Prof. Abayomi Fasina as the new Vice Chancellor of the institution.

The Deputy Director, Corporate Services of the university, Adeyinka Ademuyiwa, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Oye-Ekiti.

Ademuyiwa said that Fasina, a Professor of Soil Science, was, until his new appointment, the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration) of the 10-year-old university.

The statement said, “Prof. Abayomi Fasina has been announced as the new Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti.

“He will become the fourth substantive Vice Chancellor to succeed Prof. Kayode Soremekun.”

The statement further said that the development was the outcome of a two-day meeting, presided over by the institution’s Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Dr Mohammed Yahuza.

It quoted Yahuza as saying that: “the long and strenuous process of selecting a new VC has been brought to an end today (Wednesday). At some point, the governing council had to stop and retrace its steps during the selection process.

“We thank God that the retracing of the steps has produced a product that we will all be proud of.”

The pro-chancellor advised others, who also showed interest in the post, to sheath their swords and join the new vice chancellor to build the university.

He thanked the outgoing vice chancellor for taking the institution to its present level, noting that though Soremekun passed through very difficult situation, at the end, he finished well.

The pro-chancellor, who also appreciated members of the governing council for their commitment, doggedness, presented Fasina his letter of appointment in the presence of all council members and the external consultant, Sule Dauda.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Fasina will begin his tenure in February, when Soremekun is expected to leave office.