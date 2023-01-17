Fashola inaugurates road in FMC Bayelsa 

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has inaugurated a 2-km road rehabilitated by the Federal Government at the Federal Medical Center 3

Fashola, represented by the Federal Controller of Works in Bayelsa State, Patrick Nnaji, said that the project was part of interventions on roads in federal medical centres.

He said a lot of work needed to be done in many sectors, including education, stating that the Bihari government had stepped up to lead the process of getting this done.

According to him, the gap in infrastructure is steadily the being bridged by a gradual process of repairs, renewal and construction on major highways, and it had reached the FMC Yenagoa.

Fashola said it was undebatable that the quality of health would be impacted by the quality of infrastructure, noting that feedback from staff in FMC where the intervention had taken place buttressed the fact.

“We have successfully intervened in 64 internal road projects in various Federal Tertiary Institutions/Federal Hospitals and handed over.

“We are currently attending to 19 roads in similar Institutions/Federal Hospitals across the country, making a total of 83.

“This is consistent with our progressive ideal of improving the human condition; and that process continues here today as we hand over this one in FMC Yenagoa as a critical intervention to support health care,” he said.

According to him, during the construction, about 6²0 people were employed in the process, contributing to the job creation initiatives of the Federal government.

He said that believed that the hospital would ensure that the asset was used properly and not abused.

On his part, Prof. Dennis Allagoa, the Chief Medical Director, FMC Yenagoa, commended the Federal government, for initiating the construction of the 2km road in FMC Yenagoa.

Allagoa, represented by Dr Peter Alabrah, Head 2 Services, said that President Muhammadu Buhari had done well on his promise to Nigerians before his emergence.

He said they could now drive easily through the FMC premises without delays, as the president had delivered on works and infrastruct