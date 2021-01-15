The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has confirmed that the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State will be fully reopened to traffic by February 15.

The Minister gave the update on Thursday during an inspection of construction work on major roads and bridges in Lagos State.

The Minister and his team visited the section of the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway engulfed by fire when a petrol tanker burst into flames.

According to Fashola, the partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge is delaying the scheduled maintenance on Falomo Bridge.

“Once the Third Mainland Bridge is reopened, we will move to Falomo Bridge and replace the expansion joints,” he said.

The Third Mainland Bridge has been partially shut since July 24 for repair works.

The bridge had been scheduled to reopen fully in January.

But two weeks lost to the #EndSARS protests necessitated a push in the completion date, according to the Ministry of Works and its contractors.

The bridge is reputed to be the busiest, in terms of vehicular traffic, in the country.