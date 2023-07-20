Fashion entrepreneur hails Access Holdings GMD for educating of out-of-school Children 

828 828

Popular Nigerian fashion entrepreneur and youth mobiliser, Kazeem Tanimu, has commended the Group Managing Director of Access Holdings, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, for his passionate commitment to the education of vulnerable children.

The popular advocate of good governance across Africa gave the commendation in a chat with newsmen on Thursday.

Recall that Dr. Wigwe in a display of his commitment to lift the downtrodden, recently championed a collaboration among Access Bank, Fifth Chukker and UNICEF to build 60 classrooms for vulnerable children in Mararaban-Jos in Kaduna State.

Located in the vast, serene environment at the Fifth Chucker Polo and Country Club in Mararaban-Jos, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the Access Bank/Fifth Chukker Modern Primary School was built to deliver free education to over 60,000 children.

The 60 classroom model school with the capacity of accommodating 12,000 pupils, is equipped with all the facilities conducive for teaching and learning: computers, well-furnished and spacious classrooms, electricity and qualified teachers.

The school is free, including the provision of uniforms and books, with a large enrolment of pupils, especially the girl child, in a mainly Muslim community where girl child education is not encouraged.

Since its commissioning, this uncommon philanthropic gesture has continued to receive accolades from Nigerians of goodwill, especially youths and Civil Society Groups across the country.

According to Tanimu, who spoke with newsmen in Abuja, this feat by Dr. Wigwe and his team is unprecedented and should be emulated by leaders at all levels in society, especially political office holders.

Tanimu, who is the initiator of: “7th Republic,” an NGO of Nigerian youths drawn from different backgrounds advocating for selfless leadership at all levels of the society, said: “Dr. Herbert Wigwe and his team have done what many state governors cannot do in their eight years in office.

“I know him to be a selfless leader, who has special passion for the development of young people and this is worthy of emulation.”

According to him, in line with the its defining mantra for good leadership at all levels in Nigeria, the 7th Republic has always hailed and rallied support for any act of selfless leadership geared towards youth empowerment.

He added: “As a coalition of people who believe in the interest of our dear country and continent, we are proud to identify with any leadership initiative that is people-focused, and that is why we are proud of this uncommon stride by Dr. Herbert and his team.

“Imagine the number of children this huge investment in education will take from streets to become useful to themselves, their families and society large.

“This will in turn curb youthful vices in the society.”

Tanimu therefore urged parents and guardians in that community to ensure they encourage their children to go to school in order for the objective of the project by the donors to be achieved.