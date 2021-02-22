The Herald Newspapers will on February 24 lock horns with Radio Kwara in the final of Kwara SWAN/Jide Fashikun U-17 football Competition among media houses in the state.

The Kwara chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria put the tournament together to honour one of its former Chairmen, Olajide Fashikun, who died two years ago in Abuja after a brief illness.

The football tournament kicked off in Ilorin on Monday with Radio Kwara beating Kwara State Television Authority 4-2 in the first match of the day.

In the second match of the day, Herald walloped Nigeria Television Authority, Ilorin 4-1 in the encounter decided at the Kwara Stadium Complex.

The tournament, which was supported by Phreestyle Sports, will also feature a memorial lecture on Thursday at the Kwara Stadium Complex, Ilorin, beginning from 2pm.

Speaking to journalists after that encounters, the Chief Executive Officer of Freestyle Sports, Shogo Shodunke, expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the matches and lauded players for exhibiting the spirit of sportsmanship.

Shodunke noted the tournament is to honour late Fashikun who immensely contributed to the development of sports in the country.

Diginitaries expected on the final day are the General Managers of Radio Kwara, KWTV, Herald, NTA and other stakeholders, including the management of Kwara United and ABS Ilorin FC.