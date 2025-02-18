Farotimi named Authentic Man of 2024, other awardees unveiled

In a notable tradition, the renowned multiple award winning news publication outfit, Authentic News Daily, has made public the winners of its highly anticipated annual awards for the year 2024, which is its 10th edition, with Lagos-based lawyer, Dele Farotimi, named as the Man of the Year.

This was made known in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the planning committee of the awards, Amos Ebute Mathew and Lola Seriki-Idahosa, on Tuesday.

The distinguished title of the Man of the Year for 2024 was bestowed on Dele Farotimi, a human rights activist and social crusader.

The 56-year-old Nigerian lawyer, author, and political activist known for his outspoken advocacy for justice, good governance, and systemic reforms in Nigeria, was selected by the media outfit for his desire to see a better Nigeria.

He has gained prominence for his writings, public speeches, and media appearances, critiquing Nigeria’s political structure and societal challenges.

The statement highlighted the Best Journalist category, which was given to Tom Garba, a Yola, Adamawa State-based journalist with several years of experience.

Among the new entrants recognised were First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu and Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, both acknowledged for their outstanding contributions in their respective categories.

1. Authentic Man of the Year

Dele Farotimi

2. Authentic Politician of the Year

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

3. Authentic Woman of the Year

Senator Oluremi Tinubu

4. Authentic Governor of the Year

Governor Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe)/Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers)/Caleb Muftgang (Plateau)

5. Authentic Legislator of the Year

Bello el-Rufai

6. Authentic Businessperson of the Year

Abdul Samad Rabiu

7. Authentic MDA of the Year

NIMASA

8. Authentic Brand of the Year

Amstel Malt

9. Authentic Corporate Organisation of the Year

Dangote Group

10. Authentic NGO of the Year

Enmamu Foundation/Dr. Matt Foundation

11. Authentic Military or Paramilitary Outfit of the Year

Nigerian Army

12. Authentic Primary School of the Year

Girau International School, Millennium City, Kaduna

13. Authentic Secondary School of the Year

KADWEL International School

14. Authentic Higher Institution of the Year

Greenfield University, Kaduna

15. Authentic Journalist of the Year

Tom Garba (TG News)

16. Authentic Sports Personality of the Year

Barrister Paul Edeh

17. Authentic Opposition Figure of the Year

Governor Kabir Abba of Kano State

18. Authentic Entertainment Personality of the Year

Asake

Also Read

19. Authentic Youth of the Year

Danjuma Bello Sarki

20. Authentic Great Achiever of the Year

Senator Uba Sani

21. Authentic LifeTime Achiever Award

Senator Abdulazeez Yari

SPECIAL AWARDS OF RECOGNITION

1. Former Chief of Army Staff General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (Rtd)

2. Alhaji Yerima Shettima

3. ⁠Alhaji Muazu Abubakar Ruma Tafidan Afaka, Chairman/CEO Ruma Marketers Ltd

While congratulating all winners, Authentic News Daily said a date for the awards ceremony and lecture, billed for March this year, will be communicated to the winners.

Authentic News Daily continues its legacy of recognising and honouring individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to various fields, cementing its position as a premier news publication in Nigeria.

Post Views: 23