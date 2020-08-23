Nigerian farmers in Adamawa State on Sunday appealed to the Federal and State Governments to double effort in addressing insecurity to guarantee food security in the country.

Alhaji Usman Michika, Adamawa State Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Yola.

Michika said the problem of kidnapping, Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, farmers/herders conflicts and a dearth of farm inputs at the right time were the major challenges of food security in Nigeria.

According to him, these have forced many farmers out of farms and it may cause food shortage and lead to a price hike.

He said: “People are afraid of going to the farm because of insecurity, especially in northern Nigeria.

“If there is no security nothing will go well.

“The governments must address the challenges.

“We also want governments to assist the farmers with farm inputs at a subsidised price.”

Michika said this would encourage farmers to plan well for the season and succeed towards guaranteed food security.

He also advised farmers to ensure effective usage of the available input they have for more profits at the end of the season.

NAN.