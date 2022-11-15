Farmer remanded over alleged rape of teenager

A Makurdi Magistrates’ Court, on -Tuesday, remanded a 22-year-old farmer, Ushahemba Akaazua, alleged to have raped a 16-year-old girl at Tse- Agberagba, Konshisha LGA of Benue.

The Magistrate, Erdoo Ter, who did not take the defendant’s plea for want of jurisdiction to hear the case, ordered his remanded at the Makurdi Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

Ter then adjourned the case until Dec. 21, 2022 for further mention.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp James Ewache told the court that the case was reported by one Ajai Kavnen of Tse- Agberagba, Konshisha LGA, Benue, on Oct. 25.

“The complainant stated that his niece aged 16 went to a neighbour’s house to collect pressing iron but did not meet them at home.

“On her way home, the defendant allegedly lured her to follow him to his house with the promise of giving her the pressing iron.

“On reaching his house, he forcefully dragged her inside, tore her nightwear and had sexual intercourse with her against her will,’’ the prosecutor said.

He said that the police later arrested the defendant following its investigation and confessed to committing the crime.

Ewache said that investigation into the matter was still on-going and asked the court for another date for mention.

He said that the offence contravened section 284 of the penal code of Benue state, 2004.





