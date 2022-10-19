Farmer jailed one year for stealing hotel generator, amplifier

An Area Court in Jos on Wednesday sentenced a farmer, James Longkat, to one year imprisonment for stealing a generator worth N100,000 and an amplified speaker valued N110,000.

A panel of judges, Malam Sadqi Adam and Hyacinth Dolnanan, sentenced Longkat after he pleaded guilty to theft and begged the court for leniency.

The judges gave the convict an option of N20,000 fine or six months imprisonment.

They ordered the convict to pay compensation of N250, 000 to the complainant.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ibrahim Gowkat told the court that the case was reported at the Dadin Kowa Police station Jos, on Sept. 6, by one Franklin Bush.

He said Longkat, visited the hotel under the guise of lodging and stole a generator and amplified speaker.

The police said during police investigation, Longkat confessed that he sold the items to someone in Bukuru Area of Jos for N10, 000.

Gowkat said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 272 of the Plateau State Penal Code law of Northern Nigeria.