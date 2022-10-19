Farmer jailed for 30 days for stealing three-legged aluminum pot

An Area Court in Jos on Wednesday sentenced a 35-year-old farmer, Victor Ibrahim, to 30 days imprisonment for stealing a 50-litre three-legged aluminium pot.

A panel of judges made up of Malam Sadqi Adam and Hyacenth Dolnanan, sentenced Ibrahim after he pleaded guilty to theft and begged the court for leniency.

The judges however gave the convict an option of N10,000 fine.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ibrahim Gowkat told the court that the case was reported at the Rantya Police station Jos, on Sept. 17, by one Dong Bok.

He said that the convict stole the pot.

The police prosecutor further told the court, that during police investigation, Ibrahim pleaded guilty to the crime.

Gowkat said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 272 of the Plateau Penal Code law of Northern Nigeria.